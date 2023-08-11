Paris to Venice: 7 places you MUST visit

Lifestyle
Embark on a journey from Paris to Venice, spanning 7 cities. Explore cultural wonders in Barcelona, Kyoto, Prague, Santorini, and Florence. Unveil the essence of these places
The City of Light, known for the Eiffel Tower, romantic Seine River, and world-class museums like the Louvre. Its elegant boulevards and charming cafes exude a unique ambiance
This city built on waterways offers ornate palaces, historic bridges, and mesmerizing gondola rides through the canals. St. Mark's Basilica and the Grand Canal are must-see
With Antoni Gaudí's architectural wonders like the Sagrada Família and Park Güell, Barcelona is a vibrant mix of Catalan culture, beautiful beaches, and lively market
A cultural treasure trove with traditional wooden temples, Zen gardens, and shrines. The city's Geisha district, Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, and Fushimi Inari Shrine are iconic
The City of a Hundred Spires boasts medieval charm, Gothic cathedrals, and the iconic Prague Castle. Its Old Town Square and Charles Bridge are steeped in history
This stunning island in the Aegean Sea is famous for its white-washed buildings with blue domes, stunning sunsets over the caldera, and crystal-clear waters
The birthplace of the Renaissance, Florence showcases magnificent art and architecture, including Michelangelo's David, the Uffizi Gallery, and the Florence Cathedral