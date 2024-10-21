Lifestyle

Medicinal plant

Mexican mint is a plant with many medicinal properties. Learn how to grow and care for Mexican mint at home. 

Image credits: google

Mexican mint water

Mexican mint boiled water is often drunk to relieve phlegm, fever, and cough.

Image credits: google

Growing at home

It is also said that there should be at least one Mexican mint plant in a house with children. 

Image credits: google

Care

Mexican mint is a plant that does not require much care. Therefore, it is easy to grow.

Image credits: google

Cutting the Stem

Mexican mint is usually grown by cutting the stem. It can be grown in a grow bag or directly in the soil.

Image credits: google

Sunlight

It should be planted in a place that gets sunlight. Similarly, well-drained soil should be selected.

Image credits: google

Watering

Water regularly during summer. Make sure to water it at least every two days. During the rainy season, make sure that the water does not stagnate and rot the roots.

Image credits: google

Pest infestation

The chances of pest infestation are very low.

Image credits: google
