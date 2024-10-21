Lifestyle
Mexican mint is a plant with many medicinal properties. Learn how to grow and care for Mexican mint at home.
Mexican mint boiled water is often drunk to relieve phlegm, fever, and cough.
It is also said that there should be at least one Mexican mint plant in a house with children.
Mexican mint is a plant that does not require much care. Therefore, it is easy to grow.
Mexican mint is usually grown by cutting the stem. It can be grown in a grow bag or directly in the soil.
It should be planted in a place that gets sunlight. Similarly, well-drained soil should be selected.
Water regularly during summer. Make sure to water it at least every two days. During the rainy season, make sure that the water does not stagnate and rot the roots.
The chances of pest infestation are very low.