Must-have non-greasy body oils for hydrated winter skin

Oils for Healthy Skin

Use skincare oil to retain skin moisture after bathing. Opt for non-greasy body oils for best results.

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil

Choose Bio-Oil to keep skin hydrated in winter. This oil moisturizes, reduces acne and stretch marks.

Nature Spell Avocado Oil

Rich in Vitamin E, avocado oil smooths skin and promotes hair growth. Use it for a creamy skin texture.

Badami Sneh Almond Oil

Badami Sneh organic cold-pressed almond oil is safe for baby massage and suitable for all skin types.

Midnight Recovery Concentrate

For glowing skin, try Midnight Recovery Oil with lavender and essential oils. Apply 3 drops nightly.

L'Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil

For smooth, stretch mark-free skin, consider L'Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil, ideal for winter.

