Must-have non-greasy body oils for hydrated winter skin

Lifestyle
Use skincare oil to retain skin moisture after bathing. Opt for non-greasy body oils for best results.
Choose Bio-Oil to keep skin hydrated in winter. This oil moisturizes, reduces acne and stretch marks.
Rich in Vitamin E, avocado oil smooths skin and promotes hair growth. Use it for a creamy skin texture.
Badami Sneh organic cold-pressed almond oil is safe for baby massage and suitable for all skin types.
For glowing skin, try Midnight Recovery Oil with lavender and essential oils. Apply 3 drops nightly.
For smooth, stretch mark-free skin, consider L'Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil, ideal for winter.