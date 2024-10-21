Lifestyle

Daily baby baths: Are they safe or harmful?

Monsoon and winter precautions

Wearing wet clothes during monsoon can cause skin infections. To protect children from these infections, they should always wear dry clothes.

Baby care

According to health experts, babies can be bathed every day. However, make sure their clothes are always dry.

Warm water

Under no circumstances should babies be bathed in cold water. Bathe them with lukewarm water. However, mix some antiseptic in this water.

Ensure safety

To know if the antiseptic is safe or not, first apply it to your hand. Then mix it in water and bathe the children. Make sure it doesn't get into the children's eyes.

Monsoon precautions

If you are bathing your baby in a bathtub, do not keep them in it for too long during monsoon and winter.

Baby care

After bathing the baby, dry their body with a soft towel. Put on dry clothes.

Diapers

Avoid using any random diapers. Use good quality diapers that do not cause rashes. Cotton diapers do not harm baby's skin.

