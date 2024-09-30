Lifestyle

Foods You Should Never Give to Babies

Honey

Many believe that applying honey helps babies speak faster. However, giving honey to babies under six months old is equivalent to poison.

Salt

Parents often add salt to their baby's food. However, salt can damage a baby's kidneys, dry out their skin, and increase their thirst.

Sugar

Avoid giving sweetened yogurt or milk to babies between 6 and 24 months old, as it can be harmful to their health.

Cow Milk

Giving cow's milk to babies under six months old is also dangerous and can lead to intestinal bleeding. Consult your doctor for guidance.

Fish

Parents often start giving solid food once the baby turns six months old. However, never give fish to young children as it contains mercury.

Packaged Juices

Avoid giving commercially available tetra pack juices to babies as they are high in sugar and not good for their health.

Coffee and Tea

Parents often start giving tea to their children once they are a year or older, which is wrong. Caffeinated drinks are harmful to children's health.

