Lifestyle
Many believe that applying honey helps babies speak faster. However, giving honey to babies under six months old is equivalent to poison.
Parents often add salt to their baby's food. However, salt can damage a baby's kidneys, dry out their skin, and increase their thirst.
Avoid giving sweetened yogurt or milk to babies between 6 and 24 months old, as it can be harmful to their health.
Giving cow's milk to babies under six months old is also dangerous and can lead to intestinal bleeding. Consult your doctor for guidance.
Parents often start giving solid food once the baby turns six months old. However, never give fish to young children as it contains mercury.
Avoid giving commercially available tetra pack juices to babies as they are high in sugar and not good for their health.
Parents often start giving tea to their children once they are a year or older, which is wrong. Caffeinated drinks are harmful to children's health.