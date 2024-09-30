7 types of Kanjivaram Sarees for a regal look

Lifestyle
Traditional Kanjivaram sarees are known for their heavy, luxurious feel. These sarees feature intricate embroidery that symbolizes prosperity and spiritual wisdom.
Korvai Kanjivaram sarees are a testament to traditional handcraft. The body and pallu of the saree are woven separately, allowing for creativity in colour and design.
Tissue silk Kanjivarams are a popular choice for summer festivals and weddings. The delicate texture of tissue silk makes these sarees lightweight and easy to drape.
Zari brocade Kanjivaram sarees are renowned for their opulence and luxurious sheen. Woven with gold or silver threads, they often showcase intricate peacock and temple designs.
Borderless Kanjivaram sarees stand out for their lack of a traditional wide border. Instead, these sarees emphasize intricate body designs.
Thread brocade Kanjivaram sarees showcase exquisite weaving techniques. Pure gold or silver threads are intricately interwoven with silk, creating stunning patterns.
Pattupetu Kanjivaram sarees are characterized by small, round designs known as buttis, which are meticulously woven into the fabric, adding a delicate touch.