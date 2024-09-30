8 amazing benefits of drinking Coriander water on empty stomach

Lifestyle
Rich in antioxidants, coriander contains iron, protein, calcium, magnesium, fiber, vitamins, potassium. Know benefits of drinking coriander juice on an empty stomach in the morning
Drinking coriander juice on an empty stomach in the morning reduces excess fat stored in the body
The fiber found in coriander improves our digestive system. It provides relief from health problems like gas and bloating
Antioxidants and vitamins A and C found in coriander boost our immunity
Vitamin A found in coriander improves the health of our eyes
Drinking coriander juice on an empty stomach in the morning is good for the health of our bones. Calcium and magnesium found in coriander nourish the bones
Drinking coriander juice on an empty stomach in the morning maintains the level of glucose in the blood. It controls insulin levels
Drinking coriander juice on an empty stomach in the morning increases good cholesterol and reduces bad cholesterol levels in the body
Coriander is rich in vitamins and many other nutrients. Its juice also benefits our skin health