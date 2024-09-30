Lifestyle

8 amazing benefits of drinking Coriander water on empty stomach

Rich in antioxidants

Rich in antioxidants, coriander contains iron, protein, calcium, magnesium, fiber, vitamins, potassium. Know benefits of drinking coriander juice on an empty stomach in the morning

Promotes weight loss

Drinking coriander juice on an empty stomach in the morning reduces excess fat stored in the body

Improves digestion

The fiber found in coriander improves our digestive system. It provides relief from health problems like gas and bloating

Boosts immunity

Antioxidants and vitamins A and C found in coriander boost our immunity

Benefits for eyes

Vitamin A found in coriander improves the health of our eyes

Strengthens bones

Drinking coriander juice on an empty stomach in the morning is good for the health of our bones. Calcium and magnesium found in coriander nourish the bones

Controls sugar

Drinking coriander juice on an empty stomach in the morning maintains the level of glucose in the blood. It controls insulin levels

Increases good cholesterol

Drinking coriander juice on an empty stomach in the morning increases good cholesterol and reduces bad cholesterol levels in the body

Benefits for skin

Coriander is rich in vitamins and many other nutrients. Its juice also benefits our skin health

