Lifestyle

Kumbhalgarh Fort: The Great Wall of India

Rajasthan's Invincible Fort

Whenever there is a talk of forts and valor, the first thing that comes to mind is the forts of Rajasthan and the name of Maharana Pratap. Kumbhalgarh Fort is known for its valour.

Kumbhalgarh Fort took 15 years to build

In fact, Maharana Pratap was born in the Kumbhalgarh Fort of Rajasthan. This fort itself took 15 years to build.

The Great Wall of India

Just like China has the longest wall, the wall of this fort is the largest in India.

Kumbhalgarh Fort a World Heritage Site

Currently, the Kumbhalgarh Fort of Rajasthan is included in the World Heritage which was built in the 15th century and the total length is 36 kilometers.

Built on the Aravalli Ranges

This fort of Rajasthan is the second largest fort after Chittorgarh Fort, which is situated at an altitude of 1100 meters on the Aravalli mountain range.

Foreign tourists

There are also many temples built on top of this fort. This place is thronged by tourists throughout the year. Thousands of foreign tourists also come here to visit.

Glitters like gold at night

This fort has been illuminated in such a way that it looks like gold at night.

Find Next One