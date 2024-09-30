Kumbhalgarh Fort: The Great Wall of India

Lifestyle
Whenever there is a talk of forts and valor, the first thing that comes to mind is the forts of Rajasthan and the name of Maharana Pratap. Kumbhalgarh Fort is known for its valour.
In fact, Maharana Pratap was born in the Kumbhalgarh Fort of Rajasthan. This fort itself took 15 years to build.
Just like China has the longest wall, the wall of this fort is the largest in India.
Currently, the Kumbhalgarh Fort of Rajasthan is included in the World Heritage which was built in the 15th century and the total length is 36 kilometers.
This fort of Rajasthan is the second largest fort after Chittorgarh Fort, which is situated at an altitude of 1100 meters on the Aravalli mountain range.
There are also many temples built on top of this fort. This place is thronged by tourists throughout the year. Thousands of foreign tourists also come here to visit.
This fort has been illuminated in such a way that it looks like gold at night.