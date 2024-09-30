Karva Chauth 2024: 7 trendy bronze copper sarees

Lifestyle
The shimmer of a bronze organza saree is enough to make any festive occasion special. Pair such a saree with a heavily embroidered blouse for a stunning look
You can find many shades in copper-colored sarees. Choose the color of your choice and shine on your special day. You will find heavy embroidery work on the border of the saree
This Indo-Western style dark copper satin net saree features beadwork, sequins, and crystal embroidery. The crystal embroidery creates a beautiful texture
The foil print blouse in this gota work saree gives a gorgeous look. The woven stripe saree will further enhance your fair complexion
The match of silver blouse and copper satin saree is giving a unique look. If you are wearing a plain copper saree, then choose heavy jewelry on Karva Chauth
You can get many designs in tissue silk copper saree in light fabric. Zari work will also be easily available with this saree