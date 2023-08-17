Hampi to Ellora: 8 famous ruins of the World

Lifestyle
Hampi to Ellora are 7 captivating ruins, spanning India's intricate sculptures, Greece's majestic Acropolis, Maya's Chichen Itza mystery, and more
Incan citadel atop the Andes, Machu Picchu showcases intricate terraces, temples, and dwellings. The Lost City's stunning mountain backdrop and sophisticated stone masonry is grand
The Angkor Wat is a masterpiece of Khmer architecture. Its ornate carvings and galleries depict Hindu epics and celestial imagery
Stonehenge's circular arrangement of massive stones dates back 4,500 years. The purpose remains debated, with theories ranging from astronomical observatory to religious site
Carved into the volcanic rock, Ellora's caves span 5th to 10th centuries, showcasing a synthesis of Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain art
The Acropolis is a symbol of ancient Greek civilization. Dominated by the Parthenon, a masterpiece of Doric architecture, it's a monument to Athena
A center of Mayan culture, Chichen Itza features El Castillo pyramid, an astronomical marvel. Equinoxes create a shadow illusion resembling a serpent descending the pyramid
Petra was the Nabatean capital. The Treasury's iconic façade welcomes visitors to this ancient desert city. Elaborate tombs and temples are found
The remnants of this ancient city tell the story of the Vijayanagara Empire. The Virupaksha Temple, Vittala Temple with its iconic stone chariot are iconic structures