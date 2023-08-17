Lifestyle

Hampi to Ellora: 8 famous ruins of the World

Hampi to Ellora are 7 captivating ruins, spanning India's intricate sculptures, Greece's majestic Acropolis, Maya's Chichen Itza mystery, and more

Machu Pichu, Peru

Incan citadel atop the Andes, Machu Picchu showcases intricate terraces, temples, and dwellings. The Lost City's stunning mountain backdrop and sophisticated stone masonry is grand

Angorwat, Cambodia

The Angkor Wat is a masterpiece of Khmer architecture. Its ornate carvings and galleries depict Hindu epics and celestial imagery

Stonehenge, England

Stonehenge's circular arrangement of massive stones dates back 4,500 years. The purpose remains debated, with theories ranging from astronomical observatory to religious site

Ellora, India

Carved into the volcanic rock, Ellora's caves span 5th to 10th centuries, showcasing a synthesis of Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain art

Acropolis, Greece

The Acropolis is a symbol of ancient Greek civilization. Dominated by the Parthenon, a masterpiece of Doric architecture, it's a monument to Athena

Chichen Itza, Mexico

A center of Mayan culture, Chichen Itza features El Castillo pyramid, an astronomical marvel. Equinoxes create a shadow illusion resembling a serpent descending the pyramid

Petra, Jordan

Petra was the Nabatean capital. The Treasury's iconic façade welcomes visitors to this ancient desert city. Elaborate tombs and temples are found

Hampi, India

The remnants of this ancient city tell the story of the Vijayanagara Empire. The Virupaksha Temple, Vittala Temple with its iconic stone chariot are iconic structures

