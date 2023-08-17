Lifestyle

Butter milk to Coconut water: 7 drinks to beat the heat

Buttermilk to Cucumber juice, beat the heat with hydrating choices: Pomegranate, Papaya, Watermelon, Coconut water, and Beetroot juices

Image credits: Getty

Coconut Water

Coconut water is a natural electrolyte-rich drink that can help replenish fluids and essential minerals lost through sweating. It's a favorite in tropical regions

Image credits: Getty

Pomogranate Juice

Pomegranate juice is rich in antioxidants and can provide a burst of flavor and hydration. It's also known for its potential health benefits and hydration

Image credits: Getty

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice is rich in nutrients and can help improve blood flow and lower blood pressure. It is a great option for staying hydrated

Image credits: Getty

Papaya Juice

Papaya is a tropical fruit that is naturally hydrating and contains enzymes that can aid digestion. Papaya juice is a delicious way to enjoy these benefits

Image credits: Getty

Butter Milk

Also known as chaas or lassi in some regions, buttermilk is a popular Indian drink made from yogurt and water. It's not only refreshing but also aids digestion

Image credits: Getty

Watermelon Juice

Watermelon is made up of over 90% water, making it an excellent choice for staying hydrated. Its sweet flavor makes it a popular choice during hot weather

Image credits: Getty

Cucumber Juice

Cucumber has a high water content and is very refreshing. Cucumber juice is known for its cooling effect and can help keep you hydrated

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One