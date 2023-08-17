Butter milk to Coconut water: 7 drinks to beat the heat

Lifestyle
Buttermilk to Cucumber juice, beat the heat with hydrating choices: Pomegranate, Papaya, Watermelon, Coconut water, and Beetroot juices
Coconut water is a natural electrolyte-rich drink that can help replenish fluids and essential minerals lost through sweating. It's a favorite in tropical regions
Pomegranate juice is rich in antioxidants and can provide a burst of flavor and hydration. It's also known for its potential health benefits and hydration
Beetroot juice is rich in nutrients and can help improve blood flow and lower blood pressure. It is a great option for staying hydrated
Papaya is a tropical fruit that is naturally hydrating and contains enzymes that can aid digestion. Papaya juice is a delicious way to enjoy these benefits
Also known as chaas or lassi in some regions, buttermilk is a popular Indian drink made from yogurt and water. It's not only refreshing but also aids digestion
Watermelon is made up of over 90% water, making it an excellent choice for staying hydrated. Its sweet flavor makes it a popular choice during hot weather
Cucumber has a high water content and is very refreshing. Cucumber juice is known for its cooling effect and can help keep you hydrated