7 reasons why you should eat pumpkin seeds for healthy hair

Pumpkin seeds are a nutritional powerhouse, boasting a generous supply of essential nutrients like zinc, iron, magnesium, and vitamins E and K.
Biotin, also known as vitamin H, is essential for hair growth. Pumpkin seeds contain biotin, which contributes to strengthening hair shafts and reducing hair loss.
Zinc, a key component in pumpkin seeds, plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy scalp. It supports the oil-producing glands, and aids in hair follicle repair.
The combination of nutrients in pumpkin seeds supports hair thickness and volume, potentially reducing the appearance of hair thinning.
Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for hair health as they nourish the hair follicles and promote a healthy scalp. They provide a plant-based source of these essential fatty acids.
Rich in antioxidants like vitamin E, which protect hair follicles from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. This can prevent premature hair aging and thinning.
Pumpkin seed oil is also available and can be used as a topical treatment for the scalp. It may help reduce hair loss, improve hair texture, and add shine.