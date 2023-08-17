NLSIU to WBNUJS: 7 best Law Colleges in India

Lifestyle
These schools are all ranked among the top law schools in India, offerong high-quality education, experienced faculty, and excellent placement opportunities.
National Law School of India University, Bangalore is a premier law school in India, established in 1987. It is renowned for excellence in legal education, research, and advocacy.
National Law University, Delhi, established in 2008, a top law university in India, is known for exceptional legal education, research, and impactful initiatives in law and policy.
Founded in 1998, the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research in Hyderabad is renowned for quality legal education, research, and contributions to Indian legal system.
Situated in Gujrat's Gandhinagar, this top law university was established in 2003. It is recognized for legal education, research, and global collaborations.
Lucknow's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University was founded in 2005. It is noted for legal education, research, and fostering social justice values.
This prominent law institution of Raipur was set up in 2003. It is known for legal excellence, research, and holistic development of students.
West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata, established in 1999, is renowned for legal education, research, and impactful contributions to Indian jurisprudence.