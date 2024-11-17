Lifestyle

Pansy to Snowdrop: 5 flowers that bloom in Winter

Winter is not just a season of bare trees and frosty mornings; it’s also a time when certain flowers bloom, bringing bursts of color to cold landscapes

Image credits: Pixabay

Winter Jasmine

Winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum) produces bright yellow flowers, often seen blooming from late fall to early spring

Image credits: Pixabay

Camellia

Camellias, particularly Camellia japonica variety, bloom during cold months. These flowers come in vibrant colors such as pink, red, and white, adding beauty to winter landscapes

Image credits: Pixabay

Hellebore

Hellebores, also known as the Christmas rose, bloom in late winter. They have beautiful, sometimes nodding flowers in shades of white, purple, or pink

Image credits: Pixabay

Pansy

Pansies (Viola tricolor var. hortensis) can tolerate winter temperatures and even frost. They come in a wide range of colors and are often used to brighten up garden

Image credits: Pixabay

Snowdrop

Snowdrops (Galanthus nivalis) are among the first flowers to bloom in winter, often emerging while snow is still on the ground. Their delicate white flowers symbolize hope

Image credits: Pixabay
