Pansy to Snowdrop: 5 flowers that bloom in Winter

Lifestyle
Winter is not just a season of bare trees and frosty mornings; it’s also a time when certain flowers bloom, bringing bursts of color to cold landscapes
Winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum) produces bright yellow flowers, often seen blooming from late fall to early spring
Camellias, particularly Camellia japonica variety, bloom during cold months. These flowers come in vibrant colors such as pink, red, and white, adding beauty to winter landscapes
Hellebores, also known as the Christmas rose, bloom in late winter. They have beautiful, sometimes nodding flowers in shades of white, purple, or pink
Pansies (Viola tricolor var. hortensis) can tolerate winter temperatures and even frost. They come in a wide range of colors and are often used to brighten up garden
Snowdrops (Galanthus nivalis) are among the first flowers to bloom in winter, often emerging while snow is still on the ground. Their delicate white flowers symbolize hope