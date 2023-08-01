Pani Puri to Samosa: 7 most popular street food in India

Lifestyle
India is renowned for its vibrant and diverse street food culture, offering a tantalizing array of flavors and aromas that entice locals and tourists alike.
Crispy hollow puris filled with tangy tamarind water, spiced mashed potatoes, and chickpeas create a burst of flavors in each bite.
Mumbai's iconic street food, consisting of a spicy potato fritter sandwiched in a pav (bread) and served with chutneys.
A delightful medley of savory snacks like bhel puri, sev puri, and dahi puri, topped with chutneys, yogurt, and spices.
A popular North Indian dish featuring fluffy bhature (deep-fried bread) served with spicy chickpea curry.
Mini puris filled with yogurt, tamarind chutney, and spices, offering a delightful burst of sweet and tangy flavors.
A delicious buttery blend of mashed vegetables cooked with spices and served with pav.
Deep-fried triangular pastry filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and often accompanied by chutneys.