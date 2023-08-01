7 top hair care tips every guy should know

Lifestyle
Regular haircuts are vital for maintaining healthy hair. Trimming your hair every 4-6 weeks helps to eliminate split ends and causing further damage.
Understand your hair type, whether it's oily, dry, normal, or a combination, and choose products that cater to your specific needs.
Washing your hair excessively can strip away its natural oils. Aim to wash your hair every 2-3 days, or as needed based on your hair type and daily activities.
Styling products like gels, waxes, and pomades can help you achieve various looks, but overusing them can weigh down your hair and clog the scalp pores.
Scalp health is crucial for healthy hair growth. Regularly massaging your scalp with your fingertips stimulates blood flow, promoting hair growth and overall scalp health.
If you notice significant hair loss, excessive dandruff, or other scalp issues, consult a dermatologist or a hair specialist.
Avoid vigorously rubbing your hair with a towel after washing, as this can cause frizz and breakage. Instead, gently pat your hair dry or use a microfiber towel.