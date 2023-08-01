Lifestyle

7 top hair care tips every guy should know

Image credits: Pexels

Regularly Trim Your Hair

Regular haircuts are vital for maintaining healthy hair. Trimming your hair every 4-6 weeks helps to eliminate split ends and causing further damage.

Image credits: Pexels

Choose the Right Hair Products

Understand your hair type, whether it's oily, dry, normal, or a combination, and choose products that cater to your specific needs.

Image credits: Pexels

Avoid Overwashing

Washing your hair excessively can strip away its natural oils. Aim to wash your hair every 2-3 days, or as needed based on your hair type and daily activities.

Image credits: Pexels

Don't Overuse Styling Products

Styling products like gels, waxes, and pomades can help you achieve various looks, but overusing them can weigh down your hair and clog the scalp pores.

Image credits: Pexels

Massage Your Scalp

Scalp health is crucial for healthy hair growth. Regularly massaging your scalp with your fingertips stimulates blood flow, promoting hair growth and overall scalp health.

Image credits: Pexels

Address Hair Loss or Scalp Issues

If you notice significant hair loss, excessive dandruff, or other scalp issues, consult a dermatologist or a hair specialist.

Image credits: Pexels

Be Gentle with Wet Hair

Avoid vigorously rubbing your hair with a towel after washing, as this can cause frizz and breakage. Instead, gently pat your hair dry or use a microfiber towel.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One