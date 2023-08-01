Lifestyle
This sweet flatbread is made by stuffing chana dal (split Bengal gram) cooked with jaggery and flavored with cardamom into a wheat flour dough.
This unique dumpling-shaped delicacy features a steamed or fried rice flour shell filled with a sweet mixture of grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom.
Basundi is a rich and luscious milk-based dessert that originated in Maharashtra. It is made by reducing milk on low heat until it thickens and attains a creamy consistency.
It is made from soaked and ground rice flour, mixed with powdered jaggery and sesame seeds, and then deep-fried to a golden-brown hue.
Puranachi Poli, also known as Holige in some regions, is a sweet flatbread similar to Puran Poli but with a slight variation in the preparation method.
Karanji, known as Gujia in other parts of India, is a delightful crescent-shaped sweet treat enjoyed during festivals like Diwali and Holi.