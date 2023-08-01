7 tips for growing a lush and productive vegetable garden

Lifestyle
Selecting the ideal location is the foundation. Vegetables thrive in full sunlight, so aim for a spot that receives at least 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight each day.
Healthy soil is the key to a thriving vegetable garden. Test your soil's pH and nutrient levels to understand its composition and determine any necessary amendments.
Proper crop rotation is vital to maintain soil health and minimize pest and disease problems.
Certain plants are grown together to benefit one another. Some plants repel pests, while others improve soil fertility, provide shade, or act as natural trellises.
Proper watering is crucial for plant growth and productivity. Water consistently and deeply to encourage root development and reduce the risk of drought stress.
Weeds compete with vegetables for nutrients, water, and sunlight. Consider mulching around plants to suppress weed growth and retain soil moisture.
Certain vegetables, like tomatoes, cucumbers, and beans, benefit from pruning and support.