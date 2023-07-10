Pani Puri to Aloo Tikki: 6 popular Chaat dishes in India

Lifestyle
Small puris with spiced potatoes, chickpeas and imli chutney dipped in mint and coriander tangy water is pani puri. Here are the 6 tasty Chaat dishes for monsoons in India.
Crispy puris are topped with mashed potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and chutneys and served with crunchy sev.
Puffed rice, onions, tomatoes, and tamarind chutney with sev is the base used to prepare this sweet and sour-tasting chaat dish, eaten in monsoon season.
It is a pani puri variation with spiced potatoes, tamarind chutney, and chickpeas topped with yoghurt, sev and chutneys.
Crispy papdis are garnished and loaded with yoghurt, tamarind, mint chutney, onions, tomatoes and sev for this popular street-side chaat dish.
Crispy potato patties are devoured and served with yoghurt, chutney, onions and sev, perfectly fried and seasoned.