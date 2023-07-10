Lifestyle
Has antimicrobial properties that can effectively combat fungal infections. Mix a few drops with a carrier oil and massage it into your scalp. Leave it for 30 mins before rinsing.
The acidic nature of lemon juice helps balance the scalp's pH level and reduce dandruff. Apply fresh lemon juice to your scalp, leave it on for 5-10 minutes, and then rinse.
Contains beneficial probiotics that can restore the scalp's natural balance and reduce dandruff. Apply plain, unsweetened yogurt to your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes.
Helps moisturize the scalp, reducing dryness and flaking. Gently warm some coconut oil and massage it into your scalp. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes.
Has soothing and moisturizing properties that can alleviate scalp irritation and reduce dandruff. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to your scalp, leave it on for 30 minutes.
Has powerful antifungal and antibacterial properties, making it an excellent natural remedy for dandruff. Mix a few drops with a carrier oil and gently massage it into your scalp.
Helps restore the pH balance of the scalp, reducing dandruff-causing yeast and bacteria. Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water and apply it to your scalp.