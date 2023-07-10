Taj Mahal to Hampi: 7 most ancient architectural marvels of India

Lifestyle
India is home to numerous architectural marvels that reflect the country's rich cultural heritage.
This iconic mausoleum in Agra is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is renowned for its exquisite Mughal architecture, including intricate marble carvings and stunning gardens.
Located in Odisha, this 13th-century temple is dedicated to the sun god Surya. It is famous for its intricate stone carvings depicting mythological scenes and celestial chariots.
These rock-cut cave complexes in Maharashtra feature Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain temples, adorned with remarkable sculptures and intricate paintings.
Built during the Chandela dynasty, these temples in Madhya Pradesh are known for their explicit and intricate carvings depicting various aspects of life, love, and spirituality.
Located in Madhya Pradesh, the Sanchi Stupa is one of the oldest stone structures in India. It is a Buddhist monument with intricately carved gateways (toranas).
Situated in Tamil Nadu, Mahabalipuram is known for its rock-cut temples and monolithic sculptures, including the famous Shore Temple and the Five Rathas.
Once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, Hampi in Karnataka is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It boasts impressive ruins of temples and palaces.