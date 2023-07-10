Lifestyle

Taj Mahal to Hampi: 7 most ancient architectural marvels of India

India is home to numerous architectural marvels that reflect the country's rich cultural heritage.

Image credits: Pexel, Instagram

Taj Mahal

This iconic mausoleum in Agra is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is renowned for its exquisite Mughal architecture, including intricate marble carvings and stunning gardens.

Image credits: Pexel

Konark Sun Temple

Located in Odisha, this 13th-century temple is dedicated to the sun god Surya. It is famous for its intricate stone carvings depicting mythological scenes and celestial chariots.

Image credits: Pexel

Ajanta and Ellora Caves

These rock-cut cave complexes in Maharashtra feature Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain temples, adorned with remarkable sculptures and intricate paintings.

Image credits: Instagram

Khajuraho Temples

Built during the Chandela dynasty, these temples in Madhya Pradesh are known for their explicit and intricate carvings depicting various aspects of life, love, and spirituality.

Image credits: Pexel

Sanchi Stupa

Located in Madhya Pradesh, the Sanchi Stupa is one of the oldest stone structures in India. It is a Buddhist monument with intricately carved gateways (toranas).

Image credits: Instagram

Mahabalipuram

Situated in Tamil Nadu, Mahabalipuram is known for its rock-cut temples and monolithic sculptures, including the famous Shore Temple and the Five Rathas.

Image credits: Instagram

Hampi

Once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, Hampi in Karnataka is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It boasts impressive ruins of temples and palaces.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One