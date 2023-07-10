Baked Rosogolla to Rose Rosogolla: 7 types Rosogolla for misti lovers

Lifestyle
Delve into the world of Rosogolla. From traditional chhena-based delicacies to innovative variations like baked and rose-infused, experience this delicacy
Soft chenna balls are baked for a caramelized crust, offering a fusion of textures and flavors. This delicacy has gained wide popularity in recent times
The indulgent twist with luscious chocolate syrup infused into the soft cottage cheese balls.The Chocolate-flavoured rosogollas add a new twist to this age-old delicacy
Classic Rosogolla with a tropical twist, featuring the sweet aroma and taste of coconut. The texture of coconut and chena makes it more delicious
Rosogolla soaked in the exquisite flavors of Nolen Gur (date palm jaggery) is a famous one and is a seasonal one during winter with Nolen Gur being available only during winters
Indulge in the aromatic essence of saffron as it delicately infuses the syrup that envelops the spongy cottage cheese balls. The yellow hue and flavors create a divine experience
Experience a burst of fruity bliss as the succulent mango pulp intertwines with the luscious sweetness of Rosogolla. Each bite unveils a tropical symphony
The aroma of rose as its essence uplifts the classic Rosogolla. Each bite is a floral symphony, the delicate sweetness of cottage cheese meets the captivating fragrance of roses