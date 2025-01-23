Lifestyle

Burj Khalifa to Shanghai Tower: Top 10 tallest buildings in the world

Burj Khalifa

Located in Dubai, UAE, the Burj Khalifa stands at 828 meters.

Merdeka 118

Located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Merdeka 118 stands at 678.9 meters.

Shanghai Tower

Located in Shanghai, China, the Shanghai Tower stands at 632 meters.

Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower

Located in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower stands at 601 meters.

Ping An Finance Center

Located in Shenzhen, China, Ping An Finance Center stands at 599 meters.

Lotte World Tower

Located in Seoul, South Korea, Lotte World Tower stands at 554.5 meters.

One World Trade Center

Located in New York City, USA, One World Trade Center stands at 541.3 meters.

Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre

Located in Guangzhou, China, the Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre stands at 530 meters.

Tianjin CTF Finance Centre

Located in Tianjin, China, the Tianjin CTF Finance Centre stands at 530 meters.

Chengdu Greenland Tower

Located in Chengdu, China, the Chengdu Greenland Tower stands at 468 meters.

