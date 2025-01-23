Burj Khalifa to Shanghai Tower: Top 10 tallest buildings in the world

Lifestyle
Located in Dubai, UAE, the Burj Khalifa stands at 828 meters.
Located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Merdeka 118 stands at 678.9 meters.
Located in Shanghai, China, the Shanghai Tower stands at 632 meters.
Located in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower stands at 601 meters.
Located in Shenzhen, China, Ping An Finance Center stands at 599 meters.
Located in Seoul, South Korea, Lotte World Tower stands at 554.5 meters.
Located in New York City, USA, One World Trade Center stands at 541.3 meters.
Located in Guangzhou, China, the Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre stands at 530 meters.
Located in Tianjin, China, the Tianjin CTF Finance Centre stands at 530 meters.
Located in Chengdu, China, the Chengdu Greenland Tower stands at 468 meters.
