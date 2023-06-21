Pakoras to Cheese Ball: 6 Paneer snacks for monsoons

Lifestyle
Crispy Paneer Cheese Balls are the perfect tea-time snack for monsoons. Here are 6 yummy paneer snacks to have in monsoons.
Paneer pakora makes for a great appetizer and monsoon snack. The kids and families love to gorge on it during monsoons.
Paneer popcorn is a tasty and crispy monsoon snack that uses paneer and breadcrumbs, which gives it a distinct texture.
With the zingy flavours of ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder and hing, Amritsari paneer pakora is a masaledaar treat in monsoons.
Paneer Lollipop is crispy, flavourful and super easy to make. Moreover, it goes well with almost every type of beverage and is a must-try monsoon snack.
Paneer Tikka momos have a paneer tikka filling crumbled and filled into this Indo-Chinese momo, then steamed and served hot with a dipping sauce.