Pakoras to Cheese Ball: 6 Paneer snacks for monsoons

Crispy Paneer Cheese Balls are the perfect tea-time snack for monsoons. Here are 6 yummy paneer snacks to have in monsoons.

Paneer Pakora

Paneer pakora makes for a great appetizer and monsoon snack. The kids and families love to gorge on it during monsoons.

Paneer Popcorn

Paneer popcorn is a tasty and crispy monsoon snack that uses paneer and breadcrumbs, which gives it a distinct texture.

Amritsari Paneer Pakora

With the zingy flavours of ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder and hing, Amritsari paneer pakora is a masaledaar treat in monsoons.

Paneer Lollipop

Paneer Lollipop is crispy, flavourful and super easy to make. Moreover, it goes well with almost every type of beverage and is a must-try monsoon snack.

Paneer tikka momos

Paneer Tikka momos have a paneer tikka filling crumbled and filled into this Indo-Chinese momo, then steamed and served hot with a dipping sauce.

