07-Oct-2023, 02:24:27 pm

Melbourne to Tasmania: 7 MUST visit places in Australia for October

Melbourne to Tasmania: 7 must-visit Australian destinations in October. From vibrant Melbourne to Tasmania's wildflowers, explore diverse experiences

Sydney, New South Wales

Sydney is in full bloom during October. Visit the Royal Botanic Garden to see the beautiful spring flowers, world-famous Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge

Great Barrier Reef, Queensland

October is an ideal month to explore the Great Barrier Reef. The water is warm, and marine life is active. Dive in the crystal-clear waters to witness the vibrant coral reefs

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Northern Territory

October offers mild temperatures in the Red Centre of Australia. Explore the iconic Uluru (Ayers Rock) and Kata Tjuta (The Olgas) formations while enjoying the desert landscape

Tasmania

October is the start of spring in Tasmania, and the island is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor adventures. Explore the hiking trails

Melbourne, Victoria

October is a great time to explore Melbourne's arts and culture scene. Visit the National Gallery of Victoria, take a stroll through the Royal Botanic Gardens

Canberra, Australian Capital Territory

October in Canberra means Floriade, Australia's biggest flower festival. The city's parks and gardens burst into colorful displays of flowers and entertainment during this month

Margaret River, Western Australia

Spring is a fantastic time to visit Margaret River, known for its wineries, stunning beaches, and outdoor activities. October marks the start of the wildflower season

