Lifestyle

Ovulation to Embryo Transfer-6 stages for successful IVF

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) involves fertilising an egg with sperm outside the woman's body in a laboratory setting. The procedure typically consists of the following steps.

Image credits: Getty

Ovarian Stimulation

The woman undergoes hormonal treatment to stimulate her ovaries, producing multiple eggs.

Image credits: Getty

Egg Retrieval

The eggs are retrieved from the ovaries using a minor surgical procedure under sedation or anaesthesia.

Image credits: Getty

Sperm Collection

The male partner provides a semen sample, then prepared in the lab to isolate healthy and motile sperm.
 

Image credits: Getty

Embryo Culture

The fertilised eggs develop into embryos over several days under carefully controlled laboratory conditions.
 

Image credits: Getty

Embryo Transfer

The developed embryos are transferred into the woman's uterus, aiming for successful implantation and pregnancy.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One