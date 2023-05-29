Lifestyle
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) involves fertilising an egg with sperm outside the woman's body in a laboratory setting. The procedure typically consists of the following steps.
The woman undergoes hormonal treatment to stimulate her ovaries, producing multiple eggs.
The eggs are retrieved from the ovaries using a minor surgical procedure under sedation or anaesthesia.
The male partner provides a semen sample, then prepared in the lab to isolate healthy and motile sperm.
The fertilised eggs develop into embryos over several days under carefully controlled laboratory conditions.
The developed embryos are transferred into the woman's uterus, aiming for successful implantation and pregnancy.