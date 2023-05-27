Lifestyle

Mangoes: The king of fruits

Tropical stone fruits called mangoes (mangifera indica) are roughly the size of a grapefruit.Here are their five health advantages:
 

Image credits: Getty

Rich in protective antioxidants

Gallotannins and mangiferin, two plant substances having protective and antioxidant effects, are abundant in mangoes. 

Image credits: Getty

Can aid in digestion

The phytochemicals in mangoes have gastroprotective effects, providing the digestive system with both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant capabilities.

Image credits: Getty

Produce healthy skin & hair

Mangoes contain Vitamin C, one of the most important antioxidants. Deficiency of vitamin C can affect wound healing and increase fine lines and wrinkles.

Image credits: Getty

Aid in health of heart

A 2016 study on animals revealed that the presence of mangiferin in mangoes had cardiac preventive advantages, such as less inflammation.

Image credits: Getty

Support eye health

The mango's orange flesh indicates that it is full of carotenoids, which promote eye health. 

Image credits: Getty

Safe for almost 'everyone'

When mango is a part of a diversified, balanced diet, it is generally acknowledged that mango is safe for the majority of people.

Image credits: Getty
