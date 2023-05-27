Lifestyle
Tropical stone fruits called mangoes (mangifera indica) are roughly the size of a grapefruit.Here are their five health advantages:
Gallotannins and mangiferin, two plant substances having protective and antioxidant effects, are abundant in mangoes.
The phytochemicals in mangoes have gastroprotective effects, providing the digestive system with both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant capabilities.
Mangoes contain Vitamin C, one of the most important antioxidants. Deficiency of vitamin C can affect wound healing and increase fine lines and wrinkles.
A 2016 study on animals revealed that the presence of mangiferin in mangoes had cardiac preventive advantages, such as less inflammation.
The mango's orange flesh indicates that it is full of carotenoids, which promote eye health.
When mango is a part of a diversified, balanced diet, it is generally acknowledged that mango is safe for the majority of people.