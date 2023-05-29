Lifestyle

Korean beauty hacks

K-beauty products have gained popularity due to claims that they are more effective and natural. Use the following K-beauty hacks for best results. 

Image credits: Getty

Use a cleanser twice a day

It's crucial to cleanse your skin in the morning and at night because K-beauty routines place a lot of focus on cleansing.
 

Image credits: Getty

Exfoliate daily

Any Korean beauty regimen always includes exfoliating the skin to eliminate dead skin cells.

Image credits: Getty

Use natural products for moisturising

Natural elements that are effective for moisturising and calming the skin include green tea, honey, and aloe vera are frequently included in Korean beauty products.
 

Image credits: Getty

Use masks on a weekly basis

Since they are simple to use and provide your skin with a burst of hydration, sheet masks are a common choice in Korean beauty regimens.
 

Image credits: Getty

Sunscreens are indispensable

Sunscreen is a crucial component of any cosmetic regimen and shouldn't be ignored. Always use broad-spectrum sunscreen that has an SPF of 30 or higher.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One