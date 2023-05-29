Lifestyle
K-beauty products have gained popularity due to claims that they are more effective and natural. Use the following K-beauty hacks for best results.
It's crucial to cleanse your skin in the morning and at night because K-beauty routines place a lot of focus on cleansing.
Any Korean beauty regimen always includes exfoliating the skin to eliminate dead skin cells.
Natural elements that are effective for moisturising and calming the skin include green tea, honey, and aloe vera are frequently included in Korean beauty products.
Since they are simple to use and provide your skin with a burst of hydration, sheet masks are a common choice in Korean beauty regimens.
Sunscreen is a crucial component of any cosmetic regimen and shouldn't be ignored. Always use broad-spectrum sunscreen that has an SPF of 30 or higher.