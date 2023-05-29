7 bad effects of stress on health

Lifestyle
Emotionally controlling yourself becomes difficult when stressed. In stress, many people might lose control. Here are 7 adverse effects of stress on your health.
Chronic stress can promote the development of fatal diseases in persons predisposed to them.
Stress sometimes quickly knocks you out of your romantic mood. Stress can result in erectile dysfunction.
Some people exhibit nervous tics or grind their teeth while under pressure which causes teeth and gums damage.
Over-eating while under immense amounts of stress can result in excessive weight gain within people.
Over-stressing might lead to a long-term handicap that is severe enough to prevent you from working.
Your heart muscle might get physiologically harmed by stress. Stress can also end up harming your heart.