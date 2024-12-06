Lifestyle

ഓറഞ്ച്

ഗ്ലൈസെമിക് സൂചിക കുറവും ഫൈബര്‍ അടങ്ങിയതുമായ ഓറഞ്ച് കഴിക്കുന്നത് ബ്ലഡ് ഷുഗര്‍ കൂടാതിരിക്കാന്‍ സഹായിക്കും. 

Image credits: Getty

Oranges

Packed with vitamin C, oranges help boost immunity and keep you hydrated during the colder months.
 

Image credits: Getty

Apples

Rich in fiber and antioxidants, apples are perfect for winter, providing essential nutrients and aiding digestion.
 

Image credits: Getty

Pomegranates

Full of antioxidants, pomegranates help maintain heart health and strengthen immunity during the chilly season.
 

Image credits: Getty

Guavas

High in vitamin C and fiber, guavas support the immune system and keep skin healthy in winter.
 

Image credits: Getty

Papayas

A great source of vitamins A and C, papayas help improve digestion and promote healthy skin during the winter months.

Image credits: Getty

Elegant Zardozi silk lehenga designs for bride: Perfect bridal look

Check out Ambani Bahus Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta saree looks

Sabyasachi vs Manish Malhotra: Key differences in lehenga design

Bridal Lehenga Inspirations from 7 Bollywood celebs