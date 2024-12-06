Lifestyle
ഗ്ലൈസെമിക് സൂചിക കുറവും ഫൈബര് അടങ്ങിയതുമായ ഓറഞ്ച് കഴിക്കുന്നത് ബ്ലഡ് ഷുഗര് കൂടാതിരിക്കാന് സഹായിക്കും.
Packed with vitamin C, oranges help boost immunity and keep you hydrated during the colder months.
Rich in fiber and antioxidants, apples are perfect for winter, providing essential nutrients and aiding digestion.
Full of antioxidants, pomegranates help maintain heart health and strengthen immunity during the chilly season.
High in vitamin C and fiber, guavas support the immune system and keep skin healthy in winter.
A great source of vitamins A and C, papayas help improve digestion and promote healthy skin during the winter months.
