Bridal Lehenga Inspirations from 7 Bollywood celebs

Radhika Ambani's Bridal Lehenga

Bride of the year Radhika Ambani wore stunning lehengas at her wedding. For her big day, she chose an ivory and red lehenga with exquisite zari and stone work.

Rakul Preet's Bridal Look

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot this year. Rakul Preet wore a pastel pink floral lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse.

Kirti Kharbanda's Wedding Look

Bollywood actress Kirti Kharbanda also wore a beautiful pink lehenga at her wedding, paired with a cut-work dupatta and diamond jewelry.

Aditi Rao Hydari Bridal Look

Aditi Rao Hydari married her longtime boyfriend Siddharth. She wore a stunning red Sabyasachi lehenga with a golden border.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Second Bridal Look

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a beautiful beige lehenga for her South Indian wedding, paired with elbow-length sleeves, a tissue dupatta, and minimal makeup and jewelry.

Surbhi Chandna's Bridal Lehenga

Surbhi Chandna wore a pastel blue lehenga adorned with pearls and stones, paired with a choker set, maang tikka, and large earrings.

Ira Khan's Wedding Look

Unlike other celebrity brides, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opted for a pink and green Indo-Western lehenga.

