Sabyasachi vs Manish Malhotra: Key differences in lehenga design

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's lehengas showcase Indian culture, royalty, and traditional artwork, each offering a classic, vintage, and timeless look.
Manish Malhotra's lehengas typically feature modern designs and Bollywood glamour, incorporating fusion styles and dramatic elements.
Sabyasachi lehengas are often made from heavy fabrics like silk, velvet, and Banarasi, with high-quality work and detailing.
Manish Malhotra uses lighter, trendier fabrics like shimmer, net, georgette, tissue, and organza, creating flowy and easy-to-wear lehengas.
Sabyasachi often chooses royal and traditional red for bridal lehengas, also using maroon, gold, emerald green, and ivory.
Manish Malhotra favors pastel, metallic, and trendy colors like rose pink, lavender, silver, and shimmery green.
Manish Malhotra incorporates Swarovski crystals, sequins, mirror work, and modern embroidery in his lehenga designs.
Sabyasachi typically uses traditional embroidery techniques like zardozi, gota patti, and resham work, often featuring Kiran lace on dupattas.
