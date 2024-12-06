Lifestyle
Shloka Mehta wore a custom sequin saree with silver, sky green, and pink hues for her brother-in-law's wedding.
Radhika Merchant stunned in a black chainmail saree paired with a corset blouse at her Sangeet ceremony.
Shloka Mehta embraced tradition in a golden paanpatti tissue saree with heavy gold necklace and earrings.
Shloka looked elegant in a pink dual-shaded ombre chiffon saree with a full-sleeved blouse.
Radhika Merchant graced an occasion in a rainbow silk saree with silver zari border and a diamond mangalsutra.
Radhika Merchant's wedding lehenga saree featured gold, silver, and precious stones, complemented by diamond jewelry.
Radhika Merchant exuded grace in a white saree with gold zari work during a wedding ritual.
