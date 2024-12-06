Lifestyle

8 Trending Sarees of Radhika & Shloka in 2024

Sequin Saree

Shloka Mehta wore a custom sequin saree with silver, sky green, and pink hues for her brother-in-law's wedding.

Black Chainmail Saree

Radhika Merchant stunned in a black chainmail saree paired with a corset blouse at her Sangeet ceremony.

Paanpatti Tissue Saree

Shloka Mehta embraced tradition in a golden paanpatti tissue saree with heavy gold necklace and earrings.

Ombre Chiffon Saree

Shloka looked elegant in a pink dual-shaded ombre chiffon saree with a full-sleeved blouse.

Rainbow Silk Saree

Radhika Merchant graced an occasion in a rainbow silk saree with silver zari border and a diamond mangalsutra.

Lehenga Saree

Radhika Merchant's wedding lehenga saree featured gold, silver, and precious stones, complemented by diamond jewelry.

White & Gold Saree

Radhika Merchant exuded grace in a white saree with gold zari work during a wedding ritual.

