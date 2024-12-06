Elegant Zardozi silk lehenga designs for bride: Perfect bridal look

Lifestyle
Choose a printed Zardozi silk lehenga in yellow and pink. Select large Zardozi motifs on the lehenga and a matching blouse. Pair it with a shimmery dupatta.
For a unique look, choose a multi-printed Banjara silk lehenga with Zardozi work on the hemline and waist. Pair it with a designer blouse.
Opt for a navy blue lehenga with golden Zardozi work, large patterns, and golden motifs. Pair it with a long jacket-style bralette blouse.
Choose a dark-colored brocade silk Zardozi lehenga with a belt-style Zardozi design from the waist to the hem. Pair it with a deep-neck blouse.
Choose a royal red silk lehenga in deep red or maroon with heavy Zardozi embroidery on the hemline, waist, or body. Pair it with a puff-sleeve, full-sleeved jacket blouse.
Opt for a pastel silk lehenga in shades like beige or lavender, featuring delicate Zardozi and beadwork with a floral print, paired with a mirror-work blouse.
