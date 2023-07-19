7 tangy and sour ingredients that can replace tomatoes in your kitchen

Lifestyle
Known for its distinct tartness, tamarind is an excellent substitute for tomatoes. It comes in various forms like tamarind paste or pulp.
The zesty punch of lemon or lime juice can replace tomatoes in salads, curries, and even certain sauces, providing a refreshing tang.
Popular in Indian cuisine, kokum is a dried fruit with a sour taste, often used in curries and refreshing drinks.
Amchur is made from dried green mangoes and is widely used as a souring agent in Indian cooking.
Grated or thinly sliced, they are used in pickles, chutneys, and salads, bringing a burst of sourness to the palate.
Amla is a nutrient-rich fruit known for its high vitamin C content and tangy taste. It is often added to dishes for a hint of sourness.
In order to incorporate Kachri to non-vegetarian recipes, curries, and even chutneys, it is often dried and powdered.