7 tangy and sour ingredients that can replace tomatoes in your kitchen

1. Tamarind

Known for its distinct tartness, tamarind is an excellent substitute for tomatoes. It comes in various forms like tamarind paste or pulp.

2. Lemon or Lime

The zesty punch of lemon or lime juice can replace tomatoes in salads, curries, and even certain sauces, providing a refreshing tang.

3. Kokum

Popular in Indian cuisine, kokum is a dried fruit with a sour taste, often used in curries and refreshing drinks.

4. Amchur (Dry Mango) powder

Amchur is made from dried green mangoes and is widely used as a souring agent in Indian cooking.

5. Raw Mango (Kaccha Aam)

Grated or thinly sliced, they are used in pickles, chutneys, and salads, bringing a burst of sourness to the palate.

6. Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Amla is a nutrient-rich fruit known for its high vitamin C content and tangy taste. It is often added to dishes for a hint of sourness.

7. Kachri

In order to incorporate Kachri to non-vegetarian recipes, curries, and even chutneys, it is often dried and powdered.

