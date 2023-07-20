6 ways to keep your house smelling good

Lifestyle
Potpourri is a mix of dried flowers, herbs, and spices that emit a lovely fragrance. Place potpourri bowls or scented sachets in areas like the living room, bathroom, or closets.
You can choose from a wide range of essential oils, such as citrus, lavender, eucalyptus, and more, depending on your mood and preferences.
Opt for natural, non-toxic options with scents that you find calming and enjoyable. Lighting them during evenings and can create a warm and inviting environment.
Some plants, such as lavender, mint, or jasmine, release pleasant fragrances that enhance the overall ambiance.
Open windows and doors regularly to allow fresh air to circulate through your home. This helps to remove stagnant odors and bring in natural scents from the outdoors.
Regularly clean all surfaces, floors, and fabrics to prevent the buildup of dust, dirt, and unpleasant odors. Vacuum carpets, dust furniture, and mop floors at least once a week.