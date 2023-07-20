Lifestyle

Spaghetti to Ravioli: 7 types of Pasta delights

Discover a diverse range of pasta delights, from long strands to filled pockets, offering endless possibilities to savor with various sauces

Spaghetti

These are long, thin cylindrical pasta strands that are popular in Italian cuisine. They are commonly served with a variety of sauces, including marinara, Bolognese, and carbonara

Penne

It is a popular choice among pasta lovers, takes the shape of a 'Pen', hence the name. Cylindrical tubes with diagonally cut ends, works well with sauces such as pesto, arrabbiata

Fusilli

Corkscrew-shaped pasta that can hold chunky sauces and ingredients. It is often used in pasta salads and baked pasta dishes

Farfalle

Bow-tie-shaped pasta with a pleated design. Farfalle is great for catching and holding onto creamy and chunky sauces. It is also known as bow-tie or butterfly pasta

Rigatoni

Large, ridged pasta tubes that are cut diagonally at each end. Rigatoni is commonly used in baked pasta dishes and pairs well with hearty meat or vegetable sauces

Linguine

Similar to spaghetti, linguine is long and thin, but flat rather than round. It is often served with seafood or oil-based sauces

Ravioli

Square or round pasta pockets filled with various types of fillings, such as cheese, meat, or vegetables. Ravioli is typically served with a sauce, such as marinara or butter sage

