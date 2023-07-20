Spaghetti to Ravioli: 7 types of Pasta delights

Lifestyle
Discover a diverse range of pasta delights, from long strands to filled pockets, offering endless possibilities to savor with various sauces
These are long, thin cylindrical pasta strands that are popular in Italian cuisine. They are commonly served with a variety of sauces, including marinara, Bolognese, and carbonara
It is a popular choice among pasta lovers, takes the shape of a 'Pen', hence the name. Cylindrical tubes with diagonally cut ends, works well with sauces such as pesto, arrabbiata
Corkscrew-shaped pasta that can hold chunky sauces and ingredients. It is often used in pasta salads and baked pasta dishes
Bow-tie-shaped pasta with a pleated design. Farfalle is great for catching and holding onto creamy and chunky sauces. It is also known as bow-tie or butterfly pasta
Large, ridged pasta tubes that are cut diagonally at each end. Rigatoni is commonly used in baked pasta dishes and pairs well with hearty meat or vegetable sauces
Similar to spaghetti, linguine is long and thin, but flat rather than round. It is often served with seafood or oil-based sauces
Square or round pasta pockets filled with various types of fillings, such as cheese, meat, or vegetables. Ravioli is typically served with a sauce, such as marinara or butter sage