Lifestyle

Here are 7 items to gift your child on his/her 18th birthday

When choosing gifts for a child turning 18, it's a great opportunity to give them meaningful and practical items that mark this milestone in their life. 

Image credits: Getty

Travel experience

An unforgettable travel experience can be a life-changing gift- a weekend getaway to a nearby city, a road trip, or a more elaborate vacation.

Image credits: Getty

Technology upgrade

As they transition into adulthood, a technology upgrade can be useful. Technology gifts can be both practical and exciting.

Image credits: Getty

High-quality luggage

If they'll be heading off to college or traveling frequently, a durable and stylish set of luggage can be a practical and appreciated gift.

Image credits: Getty

Personalized keepsake

Consider gifting a personalized item such as a custom-made piece of jewelry with their birthstone, a monogrammed leather wallet, or a photo.

Image credits: Getty

Subscription services

Consider gifting a subscription to a streaming service, a magazine they enjoy, or a book club membership as these gifts can provide both entertainment and education.

Image credits: Getty

Professional development

Invest in their future by providing access to workshops, courses, or seminars that align with their interests or career goals.

Image credits: Getty

Financial support

Consider giving them a monetary gift or contributing to a savings account to support their future endeavors, whether it's for college, traveling, or starting a business.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One