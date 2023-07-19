Here are 7 items to gift your child on his/her 18th birthday

Lifestyle
When choosing gifts for a child turning 18, it's a great opportunity to give them meaningful and practical items that mark this milestone in their life.
An unforgettable travel experience can be a life-changing gift- a weekend getaway to a nearby city, a road trip, or a more elaborate vacation.
As they transition into adulthood, a technology upgrade can be useful. Technology gifts can be both practical and exciting.
If they'll be heading off to college or traveling frequently, a durable and stylish set of luggage can be a practical and appreciated gift.
Consider gifting a personalized item such as a custom-made piece of jewelry with their birthstone, a monogrammed leather wallet, or a photo.
Consider gifting a subscription to a streaming service, a magazine they enjoy, or a book club membership as these gifts can provide both entertainment and education.
Invest in their future by providing access to workshops, courses, or seminars that align with their interests or career goals.
Consider giving them a monetary gift or contributing to a savings account to support their future endeavors, whether it's for college, traveling, or starting a business.