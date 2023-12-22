Lifestyle

Ooty to Munnar, 7 hill stations in South India for New Year getaway

Here are seven hill locations in South India where you may ring in the New Year among breathtaking scenery.
 

Horsley Hills, Andhra Pradesh

A lesser-known gem, Horsley Hills is a hill station offering a tranquil environment and scenic landscapes. Celebrate New Year's amidst its rolling hills and pleasant weather.

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Yercaud is a quaint hill station offering a serene ambiance for New Year celebrations away from the city's hustle.

Wayanad, Kerala

Wayanad is an enchanting hill station. Spend New Year's exploring its natural attractions like waterfalls, caves, and wildlife sanctuaries.

Coorg (Madikeri), Karnataka

Famous for its coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and waterfalls, Coorg offers a tranquil setting for New Year celebrations. 

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal, in the Palani Hills, is known for its beautiful lakes, woods, and views. It's perfect for a quiet New Year's trip.

Munnar, Kerala

Known for its sprawling tea estates, misty hills, and cool climate, Munnar is a serene hill station offering a tranquil escape for New Year celebrations amidst nature's splendor.

Ooty (Udhagamandalam), Tamil Nadu

Popular hill resort Ooty has beautiful tea estates, tranquil lakes, and a lovely temperature. Spend New Year's in the Nilgiri Hills and appreciate local culture and scenery.

