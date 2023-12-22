Lifestyle

Christmas 2023: 7 different names for Santa Claus around the world

English: Santa Claus / Father Christmas

In the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, "Santa Claus" or "Father Christmas" is believed to tour the world in a red suit on a sleigh drawn by reindeer. 

German: Weihnachtsmann (Christmas man)

We wouldn't be shocked if you had trouble pronouncing Santa Claus in German! The Christmas season in Germany begins on December 6th, with Nikolaustag - St. Nicholas Day. 

American-English: Kris Kringle

In the US and Canada, some call him Kris Kringle, which originates from the German word Christkind (Christ child). 

French: Père Noël / Papa Noël

In France, Père Noël delivers gifts either on the eve of 23rd December or on the morning of 25th December. 

Italian: Babbo Natale (lit. Daddy Christmas)

Babbo Natale is said to distribute gifts during Christmas in Italy. Italian families begin gathering gifts in early December and open them on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning. 

Dutch: Sinterklaas

"Sinterklaas" is celebrated in various European nations, each with its own traditions. Sinterklaas is an old guy who rides his horse atop roofs in the Netherlands.

Russian: Дед Мороз – Ded Moroz

In Russia, Christmas is actually celebrated on 7th January, which is the Orthodox Christmas, and therefore goes by a different calendar. 

