Alaska to Svalbard: 7 places where Sun never rises during Winters

Embark on a journey to places where winter casts a perpetual night. Explore the wonders of polar darkness in these remote corners of our planet
Located on the northernmost tip of Alaska, Barrow experiences a polar night that lasts for about 67 days, from late November to mid-January
The archipelago of Svalbard experiences polar night for several weeks. Longyearbyen, the largest settlement on Svalbard, doesn't see the sun from late November to mid-February
Alert is the northernmost inhabited place in the world, and during winter, it experiences an extended polar night, lasting for several weeks
Another settlement in Svalbard, Ny-Ålesund, also experiences a prolonged period of polar night during the winter
Located on the southernmost continent, McMurdo Station experiences polar night during the Antarctic winter, which lasts from late April to late August
This town in Greenland is situated above the Arctic Circle, and during the winter, it experiences an extended period of darkness
Resolute, located on Cornwallis Island in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, experiences a polar night that lasts for several weeks during the winter