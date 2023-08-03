Lifestyle

Ooty to Coonoor: 5 weekend hill-destinations from Chennai

Ooty to Coonoor, famous hill stations on the Nilgiri mountains. Beat the heat when the summer is at its peak in Chennai. by Amrita Ghosh
 

Ooty

Known as the Queen of Hill Stations, Ooty is famous for its lush tea gardens, eucalyptus forests, and the Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Kodaikanal

Often referred to as the Princess of Hill Stations, Kodaikanal is renowned for its serene lakes, meadows, and viewpoints like Coaker's Walk and Pillar Rocks

Yercaud

Tucked away in the Eastern Ghats, Yercaud offers a peaceful retreat with its orange groves, coffee plantations, and the picturesque Emerald Lake

Coonoor

Located close to Ooty, Coonoor is known for its tea estates, Sim's Park, and scenic viewpoints like Dolphin's Nose

Yelagiri

A lesser-explored hill station with pleasant weather, Yelagiri is known for its fruit orchards, trekking trails, and boating at Punganur Lake.

