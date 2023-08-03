Ooty to Coonoor: 5 weekend hill-destinations from Chennai

Lifestyle
Ooty to Coonoor, famous hill stations on the Nilgiri mountains. Beat the heat when the summer is at its peak in Chennai. by Amrita Ghosh
Known as the Queen of Hill Stations, Ooty is famous for its lush tea gardens, eucalyptus forests, and the Nilgiri Mountain Railway
Often referred to as the Princess of Hill Stations, Kodaikanal is renowned for its serene lakes, meadows, and viewpoints like Coaker's Walk and Pillar Rocks
Tucked away in the Eastern Ghats, Yercaud offers a peaceful retreat with its orange groves, coffee plantations, and the picturesque Emerald Lake
Located close to Ooty, Coonoor is known for its tea estates, Sim's Park, and scenic viewpoints like Dolphin's Nose
A lesser-explored hill station with pleasant weather, Yelagiri is known for its fruit orchards, trekking trails, and boating at Punganur Lake.