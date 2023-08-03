Medi-facials: 7 unique ways to pamper your Skin

Lifestyle
Medi-facials are a widely accepted skin care treatment. It goes a little beyond the regular skin care facials due to its tech-based approach to skincare.
Unlike salon facials, Medi-facials can ensure high safety value. The facials you receive lasts for a long time thereby reducing frequent visits to salons.
Salon facials never analyse skin types and always make use of harmful bleach and chemicals. Med-facials administer the use of ingredients to specific skin types.
This Medi-facial helps fight acne and blackheads. It makes sure excess sebum and dead cells are removed from the skin, thereby giving a fresh look.
This is a photo facial which is used for specific skin concerns. This is one of the best ways to deal with skin heavily damaged by sun.
They remove acne as well as acne scars. Power Glow facials increases collagen production thereby giving you a younger healthier skin.
This facial is a great choice for skin rejuvenation. It involves deep cleansing and hydration. The skin is nourished with serums and targets specific skin concerns.
Medi-facials are always performed by experts. They are licensed dermatologists who have adequate experience to address every skin concern you have.