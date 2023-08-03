Lifestyle

Medi-facials: 7 unique ways to pamper your Skin

Medi-facials are a widely accepted skin care treatment. It goes a little beyond the regular skin care facials due to its tech-based approach to skincare.

Image credits: Pexels

Why Medi-facials

Unlike salon facials, Medi-facials can ensure high safety value. The facials you receive lasts for a long time thereby reducing frequent visits to salons.

Image credits: Pexels

Safe Use of Chemicals

Salon facials never analyse skin types and always make use of harmful bleach and chemicals. Med-facials administer the use of ingredients to specific skin types.

Image credits: Pexels

Carbon Miracle

This Medi-facial helps fight acne and blackheads. It makes sure excess sebum and dead cells are removed from the skin, thereby giving a fresh look.

Image credits: Pexels

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)

This is a photo facial which is used for specific skin concerns. This is one of the best ways to deal with skin heavily damaged by sun.

Image credits: Pexels

Power Glow Facial

They remove acne as well as acne scars. Power Glow facials increases collagen production thereby giving you a younger healthier skin.

Image credits: Pexels

Roboderma Facial

This facial is a great choice for skin rejuvenation. It involves deep cleansing and hydration. The skin is nourished with serums and targets specific skin concerns. 

Image credits: Pexels

Skilled Professionals

Medi-facials are always performed by experts. They are licensed dermatologists who have adequate experience to address every skin concern you have.  

Image credits: Pexels
