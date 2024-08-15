Lifestyle

Online shopping: 7 ways to save money during SALE

Here are seven effective ways to save money while shopping online.

Image credits: Freepik

Use Coupon Codes and Discounts

Browse promo codes and savings before buying. Many shops provide first-time consumer discounts or seasonal promos.

Image credits: Freepik

Shop During Sales and Events

Watch for SALES, Cyber Monday, and seasonal bargains. Online shops offer big discounts during these periods. To get deal alerts, sign up for the emails of your favourite retailers.

Image credits: pexels

Compare Prices Across Multiple Websites

Compare prices on Google Shopping, PriceGrabber, or Shopzilla before buying. These tools let you compare online product prices.

Image credits: pexels

Take Advantage of Cashback Offers

Use cashback websites or credit cards for internet shopping. Rakuten (previously Ebates), Swagbucks, and TopCashback provide you cash or points for your purchases.

Image credits: pexels

Abandon Your Cart

Put products in your cart and wait a day or two. Online businesses may send a reminder email with a discount voucher to encourage purchases.

Image credits: pexels

Buy in Bulk or Look for Bundles

Bulk purchases might save money on things you use or store. Online sellers often discount bulk orders or bundles, lowering item prices.

Image credits: pexels

Sign Up for Loyalty Programs and Rewards

Join loyalty programs or earn rewards at your favourite online retailers. Points, discounts, and member-only promotions may add up to big savings over time.

Image credits: Freepik
