Independence Day 2024: What is the theme and why?

78th Independence Day

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024.

Theme

The theme for the Independence Day 2024 celebration is "Viksit Bharat," which represents the government's goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Theme

The topic is to raise India's worldwide profile through economic growth, social improvement, and sustainable development.

PM Modi's speech

It symbolizes the government's ambition of transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047, the 100th anniversary of its independence from colonial domination. 

PM Modi's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the national flag and spoke to the nation from the ramparts of the ancient Red Fort. 

PM Modi's speech

PM Modi will deliver his 11th consecutive speech to the nation, and his first since returning to power for the third time.

