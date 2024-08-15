Independence Day 2024: What is the theme and why?

Lifestyle
India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024.
The theme for the Independence Day 2024 celebration is "Viksit Bharat," which represents the government's goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.
The topic is to raise India's worldwide profile through economic growth, social improvement, and sustainable development.
It symbolizes the government's ambition of transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047, the 100th anniversary of its independence from colonial domination.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the national flag and spoke to the nation from the ramparts of the ancient Red Fort.
PM Modi will deliver his 11th consecutive speech to the nation, and his first since returning to power for the third time.