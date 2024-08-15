Lifestyle

Do you know Apple sells 7 iPhones per second?

Image credits: Twitter

Apple's iPhone sales

Apple's iPhone sales continue to demonstrate the company's supremacy in the worldwide smartphone industry, as the tech titan sells seven iPhones per second.

Image credits: Twitter

Per minute sales

This astonishing rate translates to 425 iPhones sold per minute, 612,329 every day.

Image credits: Twitter

Annual sales

Interestingly, Apple sells more than 223.5 million iPhones per year.

Image credits: Freepik

Apple's iPhone sales

These figures demonstrate the tremendous demand and the company's capacity to continually generate such a large volume of sales. 

Image credits: FreePik

Apple's iPhone sales

It demonstrates Apple's unrivaled brand loyalty and the continuing attractiveness of its flagship product in a highly competitive market.

Image credits: FreePik
Find Next One