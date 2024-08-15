Do you know Apple sells 7 iPhones per second?

Lifestyle
Apple's iPhone sales continue to demonstrate the company's supremacy in the worldwide smartphone industry, as the tech titan sells seven iPhones per second.
This astonishing rate translates to 425 iPhones sold per minute, 612,329 every day.
Interestingly, Apple sells more than 223.5 million iPhones per year.
These figures demonstrate the tremendous demand and the company's capacity to continually generate such a large volume of sales.
It demonstrates Apple's unrivaled brand loyalty and the continuing attractiveness of its flagship product in a highly competitive market.