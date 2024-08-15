Lifestyle

Mysore to Pondicherry-7 popular places to visit near Bangalore

Here are seven popular places near Bangalore that are worth visiting.

Image credits: Getty

Mysore

Famous for its rich history, majestic palaces (like Mysore Palace), and vibrant culture, Mysore is about a 3-hour drive from Bangalore.

Image credits: Getty

Nandi Hills

Known for its scenic views and pleasant weather, Nandi Hills is a favorite getaway for Bangaloreans, offering trekking opportunities and beautiful sunrise views.

Image credits: Getty

Pondicherry

Known for its French colonial architecture, beaches, and vibrant culture, Pondicherry is about a six-hour drive from Bangalore.

Image credits: i stock

Kabini

A popular wildlife destination, Kabini is known for its wildlife sanctuary and river safaris, offering opportunities to spot elephants, tigers, and various bird species.

Image credits: Karnataka tourism

Chikmagalur

Famous for its coffee estates, Chikmagalur offers scenic beauty, trekking trails, and a serene environment, approximately 4-5 hours from Bangalore.

Image credits: Pinterest

Coorg (Kodagu)

Known for its coffee plantations, lush greenery, and cool climate, Coorg is a hill station located approximately 5 hours away from Bangalore, offering a peaceful retreat.

Image credits: Pinterest
