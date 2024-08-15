Papaya to Pineapple: 6 fruits that can be bad for skin during monsoon

Lifestyle
Pineapples contain high levels of citric acid and bromelain, which can be irritating to sensitive skin. Excessive consumption might contribute to skin rashes or irritation.
Mangoes are high in sugar and can increase oil production on the skin leading to acne breakouts, especially if your skin is already oily or prone to acne.
Although generally good for the skin, bananas are rich in natural sugars and can sometimes contribute to oiliness or acne if eaten in large quantities during humid weather.
Grapes, particularly when eaten in excess, can contribute to increased sugar levels and may aggravate oily skin or lead to acne outbreaks.
Citrus fruits like oranges are high in vitamin C but can be acidic. The acidity might irritate or exacerbate existing skin conditions during the monsoon season.
Papayas are known for their beneficial properties for the skin, but they can also increase skin sensitivity and contribute to breakouts if your skin is already prone to irritation.