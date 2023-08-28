Onam 2023: 7 places to have 'Onam Sadhya' in Delhi

Lifestyle
Traditional Onam Sadhya may be challenging to get in Delhi, however, certain eateries do periodically provide this feast during the Onam celebration.
Kerala House, located in Jantar Mantar, often serves traditional Kerala meals, including Onam Sadhya, during the festival season.
This restaurant in Greater Kailash specializes in South Indian cuisine and might offer an Onam Sadhya menu during the festive period.
While not guaranteed, Mahabelly in Saket has been known to offer special Kerala meals during Onam, including Onam Sadhya.
Located in Aerocity, this restaurant occasionally features regional Indian cuisines, including Kerala dishes. They might have Onam Sadhya as part of their offerings.
A well-known South Indian restaurant chain, Saravana Bhavan might offer a simpler version of Onam Sadhya during the festival.
This restaurant in Hauz Khas Village specializes in South Indian cuisine and might have a special Onam menu during the festival.
Kerala Tourism's Delhi office sometimes organizes Onam events that include Onam Sadhya. Keep an eye on their announcements for details.