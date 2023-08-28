Lifestyle

Onam 2023: 7 places to have 'Onam Sadhya' in Delhi

Traditional Onam Sadhya may be challenging to get in Delhi, however, certain eateries do periodically provide this feast during the Onam celebration.

Kerala House Canteen

Kerala House, located in Jantar Mantar, often serves traditional Kerala meals, including Onam Sadhya, during the festival season.
 

Carnatic Café

This restaurant in Greater Kailash specializes in South Indian cuisine and might offer an Onam Sadhya menu during the festive period.
 

Mahabelly

While not guaranteed, Mahabelly in Saket has been known to offer special Kerala meals during Onam, including Onam Sadhya.
 

AnnaMaya

Located in Aerocity, this restaurant occasionally features regional Indian cuisines, including Kerala dishes. They might have Onam Sadhya as part of their offerings.
 

Saravana Bhavan

A well-known South Indian restaurant chain, Saravana Bhavan might offer a simpler version of Onam Sadhya during the festival.
 

Naivedyam

This restaurant in Hauz Khas Village specializes in South Indian cuisine and might have a special Onam menu during the festival.

Kerala Tourism Delhi Office

Kerala Tourism's Delhi office sometimes organizes Onam events that include Onam Sadhya. Keep an eye on their announcements for details.
 

