Ola to Uber: Top 7 cab services across India for safe travels

Ola Cabs is one of the most prominent ride-hailing services in India, known for its extensive network and diverse ride options. It operates in over 250 cities across India.
Uber, a global leader in ride-hailing, has a significant presence in India, offering a seamless and efficient service. It is available in all major Indian cities.
BluSmart is India's first and largest EV ride hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network. It operates in Bengaluru and New Delhi.
A pioneer in Indian cab service industry, known for its professional and punctual services. It operates in key metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.
Offers bike taxi services, making it an ideal choice for solo travelers looking for quick, affordable rides. It operates in over 100 cities, including tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
Namma Yatri expands to cab services in Bengaluru with a daily subscription model. Previously focused on autorickshaws and introduced a separate cab booking section in the app.
Mega Cabs is known for its quality service and professional drivers, ensuring a safe and comfortable ride. It operates in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.