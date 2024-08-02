Lifestyle

Ola to Uber: Top 7 cab services across India for safe travels

Image credits: Ola, Uber Twitter

1. Ola Cabs

Ola Cabs is one of the most prominent ride-hailing services in India, known for its extensive network and diverse ride options. It operates in over 250 cities across India.

Image credits: Ola Twitter

2. Uber

Uber, a global leader in ride-hailing, has a significant presence in India, offering a seamless and efficient service. It is available in all major Indian cities.

Image credits: Uber Twitter

3. BluSmart

BluSmart is India's first and largest EV ride hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network. It operates in Bengaluru and New Delhi.

Image credits: BluSmart Twitter

4. Meru Cabs

A pioneer in Indian cab service industry, known for its professional and punctual services. It operates in key metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Rapido

Offers bike taxi services, making it an ideal choice for solo travelers looking for quick, affordable rides. It operates in over 100 cities, including tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Namma Yatri

Namma Yatri expands to cab services in Bengaluru with a daily subscription model. Previously focused on autorickshaws and introduced a separate cab booking section in the app.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Mega Cabs

Mega Cabs is known for its quality service and professional drivers, ensuring a safe and comfortable ride. It operates in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

Image credits: Freepik
